Tripura signs MoU with Land Port Authority to boost skill training for women in border areas

The Tripura Directorate of Skill Development on December 4 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).

The collaboration aims to utilise the infrastructure of the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) to conduct targeted skill development programmes.

The MoU was signed at the office of the Director of Skill Development. Under the agreement, facilities at the Akhaura ICP—including a 30-seater conference hall, smart classroom, meeting rooms and other training infrastructure—will be made available from the last week of December for exclusive skill enhancement programmes for women residing in nearby border areas.

Pradip K., Director of the Skill Development Department, said the initiative would help bridge the skill gap by offering IT-based training and courses such as Accounting Assistance, GST and Tally. “Using the training infrastructure at the land port, we will conduct various IT and accounting-related programmes to improve employability among women in the region,” he stated.

Debashis Nandi, Manager of the Tripura Integrated Check Post, said that similar training collaborations will soon be launched at the Sabroom and Srimantapur ICPs in the state. The move is expected to create a wider network of accessible training hubs for women in border communities, enabling them to acquire market-relevant skills and strengthen their economic prospects.