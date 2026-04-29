Tripura signs reform-linked MoU under JJM 2.0, Centre praises Har Ghar Jal progress

In a significant move to strengthen rural drinking water infrastructure, the state of Tripura on April 29 signed a reform-linked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, following its approval by the Union Cabinet on March 10, 2026.

The MoU establishes a Gram Panchayat-led, service-based, and community-centred model of rural water governance aimed at ensuring sustainable and equitable access to safe drinking water for rural households across the state.

The agreement was signed between Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary (Water), and Abhishek Singh, Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD), Tripura. It was formally exchanged by Brammeet Kaur, Resident Commissioner of Tripura, during separate scheduled meetings held in the presence of Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil and Minister of State V. Somanna.

For Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha participated virtually along with senior state officials.

Under JJM 2.0, the reform-linked MoU focuses on strengthening community participation, or Jan Bhagidari, and introducing structural reforms to ensure efficient operation and maintenance of rural water supply systems. The initiative aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, aimed at ensuring long-term water security and improving living standards in rural India.

Union Minister C.R. Patil appreciated Tripura’s performance under the Har Ghar Jal initiative, noting that the state has achieved 86 per cent tap water coverage. He urged officials to accelerate certification of the remaining villages to achieve full coverage at the earliest.

Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the state’s rapid progress, stating that rural tap water coverage in Tripura has risen from just 3 per cent in 2019 to 86 per cent at present under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He further informed that Jal Seva Aankalan has been completed in 151 Gram Panchayats, while District Technical Units have been established in all eight districts to strengthen implementation and monitoring of the scheme.

The Chief Minister also stated that the state is actively working on implementing the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) policy in line with JJM 2.0 guidelines, with rollout expected to begin in May 2026. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring safe, regular, and sustainable tap water supply to every rural household in Tripura.