In a significant operation, the Tripura Police in Dharmanagar under the North district arrested a group of six individuals, including five women, and one man all hailing from Bihar and seized 17 kgs of cannabis from their possession.

Police sources said that the alertness of an auto driver played a crucial role in the arrest.



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“The driver promptly informed the Dharmanagar Police Station about a suspicious group in an auto near the Dharmanagar Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT). The information suggested that the individuals, carrying a bag suspected to contain marijuana, were loitering in front of the ISBT. Acting swiftly, the police team from Dharmanagar reached the spot and apprehended a man identified as Vikas Mandal, along with five women identified as Kavita Devi, Kajal Devi, Rinku Devi, Ranju Devi, and Suman Devi. The group was found to be in possession of 17 kg 756 grams of ganja, neatly packed in 26 packets”, said police.

According to the authorities, the smugglers had travelled by road from Jirania in West Tripura to Kumarghat in Unakoti Tripura and then took an auto to Dharmanagar ISBT, intending to continue their journey to Bihar by car.