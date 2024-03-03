A case has been filed against six individuals on Sunday for allegedly vandalizing and ransacking a ruling BJP party office at East Rajnagar village under the Asharambari assembly constituency in Khowai District late on Saturday night.

A senior police official, speaking on the issue on the condition of anonymity, informed India Today NE that a case was registered on Sunday against some unknown miscreants.

"On Saturday night, unidentified individuals vandalized a temporary BJP party office in an interior area. A case was filed today with Champahour Police Station, naming six persons. However, we need to investigate whether they are involved in this incident or not," said the police official.

Meanwhile, Tripura BJP secretary Devid Debbarma posted on Facebook, condemning the attack and highlighting the low levels some would stoop to for political gains.

"I condemn the attack on our party office today in Tulashikor by a few political miscreants. It reflects the new low they can stoop for political gains. I also request Tripura Police to take immediate action against such unlawful activities. Tripura has no space for violence!" reads the Facebook post.

Sources from the BJP have alleged that Tipra Motha workers, after vandalizing the party office, set fire to chairs, tables, various types of papers and flexes, as well as campaign materials.

"A written complaint has been filed on behalf of the BJP party at the Champahorr police station, naming the accused Tipra Motha miscreants. The accused miscreants of the Tipra Motha party are Chitta Debbarma, Raju Debbarma, Suman Debbarma, Chanjit Debbarma, Mahendra Debbarma, and Ujjal Debbarma," stated the source.