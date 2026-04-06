Tripura: Six candidates in fray for Dharmanagar by-election, polling on April 9, tight security in place

The by-election to the 56 Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency in Tripura, is set to take place on April 9, with polling scheduled from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. A total of six candidates are in the fray, making the contest keenly watched in the region.

The 56 Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency located in Tripura’s North District where poll was necessary after MLA and Speaker Biswabandhu Sen passed away.

Speaking to reporters, Tripura CEO Brijesh Pandey said today that the campaigning period will officially conclude on April 7 at 5:00 PM, after which the mandatory 48-hour silence period will come into force. During this time, all public meetings, processions, and campaign-related activities will be strictly prohibited as per election guidelines.

“According to official data, the constituency has a total of 46,142 voters, including 22,384 male and 23,758 female electors. Additionally, there are 91 service electors, comprising 88 males and 3 females. A total of 55 polling stations have been set up across the constituency, including 32 in urban areas and 23 in rural areas. These polling stations are spread across 42 locations—23 urban and 19 rural. Special arrangements include 11 women-managed polling stations, 2 PwD-managed polling stations, 2 youth-managed polling stations, and 11 model polling stations”, he said.

Authorities have ensured that all polling stations are equipped with essential facilities such as drinking water, proper lighting, ramps for persons with disabilities, toilets, and shaded waiting areas for voters.

“To maintain transparency, 75 micro observers, including reserves, have been deployed. For expenditure monitoring and law enforcement, six naka points, 24 static surveillance teams, 12 flying squad teams, and video surveillance teams have been put in place. Polling personnel will be dispatched from Dharmanagar Government Girls’ School to their respective polling centres, reception centres, strong rooms, and counting centres. Adequate security arrangements have been made to safeguard the strong room. The administration has also declared a dry day from April 7 to April 9. Officials have reiterated that canvassing within 100 meters of any polling station is strictly prohibited and violations will attract legal action. However, candidates are allowed to set up election booths beyond the 100-meter radius with limited arrangements. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4”, he added.