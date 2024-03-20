The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala Railway Station detained six residents of Bihar, found in possession of cannabis worth lakhs.

The GRP, in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), conducted a search operation on Tuesday night, based on a tip-off. Six individuals were apprehended on suspicion.

Upon search, 31 kgs of dry cannabis were recovered from their shoulder bags.

The accused, en route to Bihar, were identified as Mati Lal Shaw (30), Nitish Kumar (21), Ajay Kumar Singh (36), Kiamu Md (27), Raushan Kumar (20) and Md. Mostak (20).

A GRP officer confirmed that they would be produced in court today.