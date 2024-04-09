Tripura Police has arrested six persons and sezied contraband worth over Rs 1 Crore in last 24 hours.

In the first operation, acting on secret information, the Tripura Police in Sonamura Sub-division under Sepahijala district conducted a the Rangamatia bordering areas where the cop has sezied over 7000 bottles of banned cough syrups from the resident of one Tajul Islam.

Police said that the price would be worth Rs 50 lakh.

However the police failed to arrest the second individual, Imran Hossain, as he managed to escape before police arrived.

In the second operation, the Khowai Police Station staff moved decisively to dismantle a suspected drug trafficking racket. The initial arrest of Kajal Tanti, found with 50 grams of brown sugar in his possession, provided a crucial breakthrough. The intensive interrogation of Tanti led to the identification and subsequent arrests of three accomplices identified asPrashanta Das, Litan Gope, and Krishan Debbarma.

In the third operation, Tripura Police is Ambassa under Dhalai District has arrested one person and seized cannabis worth Rs 1 crore.

During the inspection, the cop deployed in naka cheking detained a truck

"A thorough search revealed 14 drums cleverly concealed beneath other drums filled with latex. The concealed drums contained packages of ganja with an estimated value exceeding Rs 1 crore 20 lakh. The truck driver was immediately detained", said police.