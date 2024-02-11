The Government Railway Police in Tripura apprehended three Bangladeshi women who had illegally entered the state with the assistance of border touts in search of improved living conditions and employment opportunities.

The trio, identified as Mousumi, Jharna, and Rehana from Dhaka, crossed the borders at Sonamura in the Sepahijala district to reach Tripura.

Acting on prior intelligence about their movements and intentions to travel to Bengal by train, the police swiftly arrested them upon their arrival at the railway station. The detained individuals will be presented before the court, facing charges under relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act.

“We had prior information that some Bangladeshi nationals who entered in the state will leave for West Bengal from Agartala railway station. Based on the source we have alerted our forces and detained the”, said a GRP official.

Simultaneously, three Indian citizens providing logistical support to the Bangladeshi nationals were also apprehended at the same location.

Residents of Sonamura subdivision in Tripura, the arrested individuals are named Amjar Alam, Rahima Begum, and Maman Hossain. This incident comes amid a recent surge in cases of border influx observed in the Tripura region.