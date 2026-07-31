Tripura Sixth State Finance Commission submits report to CM Saha; recommendations to guide local governance till 2030-31

The Sixth State Finance Commission (SFC) on Friday, July 31, submitted its report to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, outlining recommendations aimed at strengthening fiscal decentralisation, improving local governance and enhancing the financial capacity of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The report was formally handed over by Commission Chairman Abhishek Singh, IAS, along with Member Dr. Pallab Kanti Ghosal and Member Secretary Dr. Akinchan Sarkar, IAS.

Constituted by the Tripura government on January 7, 2025, under Articles 243(I) and 243(Y) of the Constitution, the Sixth State Finance Commission was tasked with reviewing the financial position of local self-government institutions and recommending principles for the distribution of state financial resources among rural and urban local bodies and the TTAADC.

The Commission also examined measures to improve the financial and administrative efficiency of these institutions to strengthen grassroots governance.

Receiving the report, Chief Minister Manik Saha said it was prepared after extensive consultations with government departments, local self-government institutions and domain experts. He said the state government would examine the recommendations carefully and take appropriate steps to further strengthen local self-governance and ensure balanced development across Tripura.

Commission Chairman Abhishek Singh thanked the Rural Development (Panchayat) Department, Urban Development Department, Finance Department, elected representatives and other stakeholders for their cooperation and valuable inputs during the Commission's study.

According to official sources, the report will now be placed before the Council of Ministers. Following its approval, the recommendations are expected to be implemented by the concerned departments during the 2026-27 to 2030-31 period.

Officials said the report is expected to play a key role in strengthening fiscal decentralisation, enhancing the functioning of local self-government institutions and promoting inclusive and sustainable development across the state.