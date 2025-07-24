Tripura achieves 2 MW solar power milestone, sets 50 MW target for 2026

Tripura has achieved a historic milestone by generating 2 megawatts (MW) of electricity from solar energy and has set a target of producing 50 MW within the next year.

According to a press release issued by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), this achievement is a major step toward making the state self-reliant in energy production.

The release highlighted the role of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024. The central government scheme promotes rooftop solar energy generation, enabling households to not only become energy self-sufficient but also to earn by selling surplus electricity back to the grid.

“So far, 15,730 registrations have been made under the scheme in Tripura. Solar installations have been completed in 591 locations, with 516 beneficiaries already receiving government subsidies. Most notably, 117 consumers have reduced their electricity bills to zero this month and collectively earned Rs 43,545 by contributing excess electricity to the grid. The earnings have been directly credited to their bank accounts”, said the TSECL.

The TSECL said that under this scheme, consumers can avail themselves of a government subsidy of up to Rs 85,800. A solar panel system with a capacity of 1 kW can generate approximately 100 units of electricity monthly sufficient to meet the energy needs of an average household.

TSECL emphasized that this is not just a cost-saving initiative but also an income-generating opportunity. Consumers can earn monthly by supplying unused power to the grid. In a time of rising electricity costs, transforming rooftops into sources of renewable energy is a forward-looking move and a step toward financial independence, the release stated.

TSECL has set a target of generating 50 MW of solar energy within the next year. The corporation urged all electricity consumers in Tripura to register on the government portal and participate in this scheme.