In a bid to create hygienic public washroom for women, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on August 30 said that the present government has allocated fund in this current financial year for construction of ‘Pink Toilet’ in urban areas in the state.

Chief Minister Dr Saha said this during Rakhi Bandhan festival that was organized in his official residence in Agartala this morning.

“The government is fully committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure stringent punishment for those accused of crimes against women. All requisite measures will be undertaken in accordance with the law”, said Dr. Saha.

Dr Saha said that the state government is committed to empowering the women of the state, making them stronger in all aspects.

“As a brother, I am dedicated to ensuring the well-being of women, including providing comprehensive security and enhancing their socio-economic status. Furthermore, the government is addressing these issues with utmost seriousness. The state government is actively promoting the economic and social development of women through the formation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Our administration is devoted to empowering the women of the state,” he said.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently working towards the holistic development of women.

“In this year's budget, the state government has allocated funds for the establishment of pink toilets in urban areas, especially designed for women. These toilets are easily recognizable from a distance and are equipped with all necessary amenities," added the Chief Minister.