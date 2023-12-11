Former Indian Cricket Captain and ex-BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, declared on December 11 his dual commitment to boost Tripura's tourism and contribute to the development of cricket in the state. The announcement came during a press conference in Agartala, where Ganguly was formally introduced as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ganguly, who first played in Tripura in 1988, spoke about the significance of his role as the brand ambassador. "After 35 years, becoming the brand ambassador of tourism for this state is a significant opportunity," he remarked. He thanked Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury for entrusting him with the responsibility, pledging to promote Tripura's tourism on a national and global scale.

During the press conference, Ganguly commended Agartala, describing it as a beautiful city with a stunning palace and captivating beauty and traditions. He highlighted the North East region as a source of pride for India, emphasizing the immense talent it harbors.

In addition to his commitment to tourism, Ganguly announced his dedication to the development of cricket in Tripura. Acknowledging cricket as an emotion in India, he recognized the state's significant strides in the sport.

"I am ready to contribute to the development of cricket in this state in addition to promoting tourism. Cricket is an emotion in India, and the small hill state of Tripura has made great strides in the sport," Ganguly told reporters.

Expressing hope for large-scale cricket events in Tripura's future, Ganguly urged the state government to expedite the construction of the cricket stadium. "If there can be an international match in neighboring Guwahati, why not here? I request the state government to complete the under-construction cricket stadium as quickly as possible. I would be happy to utilize my cricket experience to benefit Tripura cricket," he added,