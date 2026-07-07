Tripura speeds up Jolaibari medical college plan after review meeting

Tripura has accelerated preparations for the proposed medical college at Jolaibari, with Cooperation and Minorities Affairs Minister Sukla Charan Noatia chairing a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat in Agartala on July 7 to assess the project's progress.

The proposed institution, to be established in South Tripura district, is being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) through the Minority Welfare Department. The project aims to strengthen the state's healthcare infrastructure while expanding access to medical education.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the project's blueprint, land allocation, infrastructure requirements and other key aspects to ensure its timely implementation. Officials from multiple departments presented progress reports and discussed measures required to move the project forward.

The meeting was attended by Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, the Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (Buildings), the Joint Director of Elementary Education, and the Deputy Director of Minority Welfare, among other senior officials.

Noatia reiterated the state government's commitment to enhancing healthcare services and developing modern medical infrastructure across Tripura. He said the proposed medical college would strengthen the state's healthcare system while creating new opportunities for medical education.

Once completed, the Jolaibari Medical College is expected to become a major addition to Tripura's healthcare and higher education infrastructure, supporting the state's efforts to expand medical facilities and training capacity.