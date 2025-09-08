Tripura spends over Rs 834 crore on social pensions, unveils roadmap for 2047

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 8 announced that the state government has spent Rs 834.45 crore on social welfare pensions benefiting 3.90 lakh people in the 2024–25 financial year. Each beneficiary is receiving Rs 2,000 per month, double the amount earlier provided.

Speaking at a public programme, Saha said the state’s focus remains on the welfare of all sections of society. “We have spent Rs 834.45 crore to provide different social welfare pensions to 3.90 lakh people in 2024-25, at the rate of Rs 2,000 per person,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government has set aside Rs 7,000 crore for capital expenditure in the current fiscal, stressing the need to push infrastructure development. “If we don’t spend to develop infrastructure, the state will not grow at the expected rate,” Saha noted.

Outlining long-term plans, Saha said Tripura is working on a “developed Tripura by 2047” roadmap in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India. “Tripura is the fifth state in the country and the first in the Northeast to have such a roadmap,” he said.

The state government has also announced new measures for children, women, and weaker sections. As part of this, 11,130 mobile phones will be distributed to ICDS and Anganwadi workers to strengthen nutrition tracking through the ‘poshan’ app.

At the same event, the Chief Minister inaugurated 19 development projects, including new Anganwadi centres, underscoring his government’s push toward social welfare and infrastructure growth. (With inputs from PTI)