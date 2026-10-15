The Tripura government has spent Rs 1,178 crore on infrastructure development in 213 government-run schools since 2018 to improve the quality of education, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on October 15.

Addressing a programme in Khowai district, Saha said the state government had been focusing on strengthening educational infrastructure, improving academic facilities and fulfilling its social commitments.

“From building tinkering labs to smart classes and computer education, the Education Department has been working to provide the best possible academic environment to the students,” he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the expansion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state. He said the Centre had sanctioned 21 such schools, of which 12 were operational, while another six were expected to open shortly.

Once all the sanctioned schools become operational, more than 10,000 tribal students will be able to study in fully residential institutions, Saha said, adding that the facilities would help them compete at the national level.

Rs 275 crore for highway upgrades

Saha said work had begun on improving two national highway stretches — Khowai-Teliamura in Khowai district and Teliamura-Harina in South Tripura — at a cost of Rs 275 crore.

He also highlighted a World Bank-aided road improvement project in the Tulashikar Rural Development block of Khowai district, under which 107.86 km of roads will be upgraded.

The project is expected to improve rural connectivity and make it easier for people in rural areas to conduct business, he said.

Rs 1.32 lakh crore in investment proposals

Describing Tripura as an emerging investment destination, Saha said investors had shown interest in setting up businesses and industries in the northeastern state.

He cited the response to the Destination Tripura: Business Conclave, where investment proposals worth Rs 1.32 lakh crore were received.

According to the chief minister, the proposals reflected the state's potential to attract investment and expand its industrial and business sectors.