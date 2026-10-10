Tripura spends Rs 1.29 crore on road safety equipment to strengthen traffic management

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 10 attended a road safety equipment distribution programme at the AD Nagar Police Ground, aimed at strengthening traffic management and improving road safety across the state.

A total of Rs 1.29 crore has been spent on procuring various equipment for traffic management, according to the Chief Minister.

Saha said the equipment would help make traffic management more efficient and enhance road safety.

He also stressed the need to increase public awareness about road safety to sustain the positive trend of declining road accidents in Tripura.

The programme forms part of efforts to strengthen traffic management and promote safer roads across the state.