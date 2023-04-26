This is perhaps the first time in Tripura, the state government has taken the initiative to cultivate Basmati rice which is almost ready to mature.

Speaking on the issues, sources from the Agriculture Department told India Today NE exclusively that the Bishalgarh Agri Sector under Agriculture Department has taken the initiative to cultivate Pusa Basmati 1509 of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) New Delhi.

“In Golaghati which falls under Bishalgarh Agri Sector in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, we have started this initiative. For the first time we have given the seed to two farmers one of them is Dina Bandhu Sinha and Gautam Bhowmik. We have given them the seeds of Pusa Basmati 1509 of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) New Delhi to cultivate in total 0.38 hectare lands”, the agri official said adding that this is a north Indian verity paddy which is not that much popular in Tripura.

He said they have sowed the seeds in the month of February’s first week.

“In Boro season we have taken the initiative to start the cultivation of the basmati rice. Department of Agriculture has provided the seeds to the farmers in free of cost. It takes around 120 days to mature the paddy and the day almost arrived. It was sowed on February’s first week this year and it is in the stage of maturity. It is a scented paddy and the verity is Pusa Basmati 1509 of IARI New Delhi. We have also helped them financially with fertilizers, urea, and organic fertilizers were also provided to them. We have found that this verity is matching with this climatic condition”, the official said.

When asked why earlier, Basmati rice was not cultivated in Tripura, the official said, “In Tripura earlier no initiatives were taken for the cultivation of Basmati rice. We have also planning to increase the cultivation in summer too. As in more 5 hectares, we will cultivate the basmati rice and would introduce more verities. We are also planning to cultivate dwarf basmati rice”.