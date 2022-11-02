Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar alleged that starvation death and selling of infants in far-flung rural hamlets of the state is now a daily routine because of lack of work, money, and food.

Sarkar who is the leader of the Opposition CPIM was addressing an event of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) at Agartala Town Hall.

“Starvation, starvation death, selling of infant is a daily routine, especially in tribal areas. The conditions of the tribal areas are very serious. No food, no job, no work. People are forced to sell their infants. Now a day youths are leaving the state in search of work and dying over there, and families could not bring back their bodies because of money. Such situation is now prevailing across the state”, alleged Sarkar.

Sarkar also lashed out at the BJP saying that the saffron party has lured the unemployed youths saying that if they voted to power the party will provide jobs through miscall and promised to fulfil 50, 000 vacant posts.

“All are lies. Now, what is happing? There is no job, no recruitment. Because of their anti-human decision 10,323 teachers lost their jobs. A section of 10, 323 was used during the election by BJP. Now no one is listening to them (teachers). Whenever they are trying to meet the Chief Minister they have to face attack by police and TSR”, said Sarkar.

He also condemned the attack on unemployed youths by Tripura Police who have held protest rallies in the last two days demanding immediate recruitment.

Claiming that democracy is under attack, the senior CPIM leader said, “People are not able to cast their vote. They (BJP) are gagging the voice of opposition political parties inside the assembly and outside too. Opposition political parties are coming under attack by anti-social aliments while visiting their assembly constituency. More than 7 MLAs have come under attack several times because they went to visit their assembly constituency”.