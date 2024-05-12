The ruling Tripura BJP has criticized the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) for making baseless statements creating confusion amongst people.

The BJP’s response came after CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury's announced the launch of a statewide protest from May 13 to 18, citing dissatisfaction with the government's governance and alleged neglect of youths.

During a press conference, BJP state spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty stated, “They attempt to mislead people. CPIM instigated anarchy in Tripura during their 35-year-long regime. Since their defeat in 2018, the purchasing power of the state's populace has increased. The current government has made significant strides in integrating people into the mainstream of social development.”

Chakraborty added that the state is progressing towards self-fulfillment in all aspects.

Referring to a recent incident where a young man lost his life in a bus accident in Dima Hasao, he clarified, “Contrary to claims by the left youth organization, the deceased was not a candidate for a bank exam. Five exam candidates were injured in the incident, and their medical expenses have been covered. Arrangements are being made for them to sit for the examination on a later date. CPIM seems to have no agenda other than spreading confusion.”