Tripura State Commission for Protection of Child Rights launches campaign to reduce child marriage below 5% by 2029

In a major step toward eradicating child marriage, the Tripura State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has launched a state-wide awareness campaign in West Tripura district on February 17.

The initiative aims to reduce the incidence of child marriage in the state to below 5% by 2029. As part of the campaign, special promotional vehicles have been deployed to spread awareness across villages, markets, and public gathering places.

The official inauguration was held at the Commission’s office ground at Melar Math, where Chairperson Jayanti Debbarma flagged off three awareness vehicles. On the first day, the vehicles are operating in Mohanpur, Bamutia, and Dukli blocks, covering all nine blocks across three sub-divisions of West Tripura.

Campaign teams will distribute leaflets and informational materials to educate the public about the harmful effects of child marriage, relevant laws, and child rights. The Chairperson reiterated that the minimum legal age for marriage is 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys, and marriages below this age are punishable under the law.

The awareness drive, which began on November 29, 2025, will continue until International Women’s Day on March 8. From February 23 onwards, the campaign will also feature street plays in tea gardens and crowded areas to actively engage communities.

Debbarma emphasised that the success of the initiative depends on active public participation.