Tripura Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury on May 6 dismissed the BJP's claims of no political murders in the state since 2018, asserting that members of the ruling party consistently flout constitutional norms, with the party's upper echelon allegedly involved in illicit activities.

Addressing the media, Chaudhury, who also serves as the CPIM state committee secretary, stated that the state's entire system has become corrupt and institutionalized.

The statement of Chaudhury came after the Bharat Ratna Sangha Club Secretary Durga Prasanna Deb was shot dead from point blank in Hati Para area in Agartala.

"From the outset, the BJP has been surrounded by individuals engaged in illegal activities who disregard constitutional mandates. Their focus is solely on benefiting the party hierarchy and their associates," remarked Chaudhury.

Chaudhury, emphasized that incidents like the recent murder of the Secretary of Bharat Ratna Sangha are not isolated, claiming that over the past six years, numerous murders have occurred due to such illegal dealings, such as determining beneficiaries, procurement, and tender allocations, with the party hierarchy allegedly orchestrating them.



"The police force has become severely handicapped. The influential nature of the party hierarchy hinders any thorough investigation. Despite the BJP's claims, why do reports from the National Crime Records Bureau highlight high rates of atrocities, child trafficking, and border smuggling? These occurrences persist due to the perception that the 65-year-old man arrested is not the sole culprit, but rather, there are many involved. The entire system has become corrupted and institutionalized," he concluded.