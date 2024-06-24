The Tripura State Election Commission on June 24 declared the final voter list for the upcoming Panchayat Polls, announcing a total of 12,94,060 voters. The election date is expected to be announced by the first week of July.

Speaking to reporters, Tripura State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chowdhury stated that the tenure of the present Panchayat term would end in the first week of August, and the SEC is prepared for the election following the publication of the final voter list.

“The final publication of the voter list for the Panchayat Poll was published today. According to the list, there are a total of 12,94,060 voters, including 6,58,589 males, 6,35,460 females, and 11 in other categories,” he said.

The State Election Commissioner further mentioned that claims and objections against the voter list were also invited.

“We received 2,056 claims in different blocks, 2,837 objections, and one request for correction. After addressing these issues, the final voter list was published. We are almost ready for the Panchayat poll and are hopeful to conduct the poll at an appropriate time. We will now hold meetings with the Director General (DG) and Chief Secretary (CS) on law and order, as well as meetings with all parties regarding the elections. We expect to declare the election date by the first week of July,” he told reporters.

He also mentioned that the election would be held for 6,370 seats in Gram Panchayats, 423 seats in Panchayat Samitis, and 116 seats in Zila Parishads. A total of 2,650 polling stations have been finalized under 35 rural development blocks.