To ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in Tripura amidst the monsoon season, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) in collaboration with Tripura Power Transmission Limited (TPTL), has allocated funds amounting to Rs 16 lakh 88 thousand for the renovation project.

In a press release from TSECL quoting Swapan Debbarma, General Manager Technical of TSECL said that as the monsoon season approaches, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has embarked on a comprehensive initiative to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the state. Meetings have been conducted with officers and engineers across all divisions and sub-divisions, signaling the start of renovation efforts since February.

“TSECL, in collaboration with Tripura Power Transmission Limited (TPTL), has allocated funds amounting to Rs 16 lakh 88 thousand for the renovation project. Additionally, 400 vehicles and 1830 casual labor resources have been deployed alongside existing infrastructure to expedite the process”, reads the press release.

Debbarma further informed in the press release that the renovation endeavors encompass a range of activities, including trimming branches near transmission lines, clearing forest areas, straightening poles, and repairing hanging wires.

“These efforts commenced on February 16 and are slated for completion by the end of April”, it reads.

He also affirmed that all renovation works pertaining to electricity distribution would be concluded within the month.

Tripura Power Transmission Limited is diligently carrying out pre-monsoon renovation activities across various transmission lines and substations. These activities involve forest clearance, removal of creeping trees, trimming of large trees and bamboos along transmission corridors and towers, and testing and repairing of electrical equipment at substations.

“Progress reports indicate that the pre-monsoon renovation of all lines and substations across Tripura is nearing completion. It is anticipated that the pre-monsoon renovation efforts under Tripura Power Transmission Limited will wrap up by April, bolstering the state's resilience against potential disruptions during the upcoming monsoon season”, he added.