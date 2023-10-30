The jawans of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) are set to play a crucial role in ensuring security during the upcoming elections in Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources from the Home Department, a total of 685 jawans and officers from various TSR battalions will be deployed for this purpose. They are scheduled to depart for Mizoram on October 31 and will subsequently proceed to Madhya Pradesh.

“Due to the absence of a railway connection, the TSR personnel will travel from Agartala to Aizawl by road. Following this, they will embark on train journeys from the Silchar station in South Assam on November 9”, said the source.

It is worth noting that the India Reserve (IR) battalions of TSR have previously carried out election duties in over 19 states, providing crucial security during both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Possessing expertise in counter-insurgency operations, TSR troopers have played a pivotal role in bringing an end to the insurgency in Tripura that persisted for over four decades.

In addition to TSR, select battalions of the Border Security Force (BSF) have also been deployed for election duties in several states including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. They departed from Agartala station aboard a special train just two days ago, as confirmed by official sources.