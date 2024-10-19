One Rifleman of Tripura State Rifles (TSR), posted at Chhattisgarh for security duty reportedly killed himself with his service rifle on October 18, late night.

An official from Tripura Police told India Today NE that one Rifleman who has been identified as Azad Singh, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan reportedly committed suicide.

“He was from 1st Battalion TSR deployed in Chhattisgarh for security duty with SECL committed suicide yesterday night using his personal weapon. Reportedly he was having family related problems”, the police said.

Police said that a formal legal action is being taken and a detailed enquiry has been ordered.

“Steps are also being taken for sending the body to his home”, the police added.