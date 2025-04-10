Tripura’s Forest Department has intensified its efforts to manage the growing instances of human-elephant conflict by implementing a mix of high-tech tracking tools and grassroots initiatives. With only around 40 wild elephants in the state, authorities are working proactively to reduce encounters between the animals and people.

The elephants are primarily located in the Khowai, Dhalai, and Gomati districts. To minimise conflict, the department is combining traditional methods with modern surveillance and community engagement strategies.

Key among these is the radio collaring of wild elephants, which allows forest officials to track their movements in real-time. This helps in studying migration routes, managing elephant corridors, and issuing alerts to nearby villages when herds are on the move.

"Building tree houses (machans) to track the movement of wild elephants, along with the creation of Congo Napier plantations in elephant habitats. Radio collaring of wild elephants is being done for tracking their movements, studying their habitat use, and addressing other management issues including protection and assessment of elephant corridors,” a Forest Department report said.

The department has also installed covert infrared camera traps to improve surveillance and understand animal behavior. Salt licks and water holes are being created within the forest to keep elephants from straying into human settlements in search of food and water.

Community participation forms a central part of the strategy. Locals are being trained and engaged as wildlife volunteers, and anti-depredation camps have been set up in high-risk zones. Awareness drives are being conducted in forest fringe areas to educate residents about safety measures and elephant behavior.

“The Forest Department has also started distribution of anti-depredation kits among the villagers, and distribution of seasonal dress and uniform to the wildlife village volunteers,” the report added.

Training sessions for villagers, forest guards, and anti-depredation squads are underway to enhance response during elephant encounters.

By combining technology, habitat enrichment, and local involvement, Tripura’s Forest Department is aiming to build a sustainable and safer coexistence between humans and elephants.