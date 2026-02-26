Tripura steps up fight against drug menace; NDPS cases up 11%, seizures worth Rs 1,645 crore in 2025: DGP

Tripura has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse, recording an 11 per cent rise in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025 compared to the previous year, Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar said on February 26.

Addressing the “Run for Nasha Mukt Tripura & Creating Awareness on New Criminal Laws – Nyaya Sanhita” event organised on the occasion of Tripura Police Week, Dhankar said the increase in cases reflects heightened enforcement and sustained operations by the state police and other law enforcement agencies against drug-related offences.

Providing details of seizures, the DGP said 32,700 kilograms of dry ganja were seized in 2025, up from 28,600 kilograms in 2024, marking a 14 per cent increase. He added that seizures of cough syrup bottles — commonly misused as narcotics — witnessed a sharp rise of 145 per cent, with recoveries jumping from around one lakh bottles in 2024 to 2.46 lakh bottles in 2025.

Dhankar also highlighted a significant escalation in the destruction of illegal ganja cultivation. “In 2024, approximately 16.47 lakh ganja plants were destroyed. In 2025, the figure has nearly doubled to about 32 lakh plants, registering an increase of around 94 per cent,” he said.

In terms of the total value of seizures and destroyed narcotics, the DGP said Tripura recorded a substantial jump. Drugs worth ₹858 crore were seized and destroyed in 2024, while in 2025 the value rose sharply to ₹1,645 crore, reflecting an almost 93 per cent increase.

While stressing strict enforcement, Dhankar underlined the importance of addressing the demand side of drug abuse. “We have to keep a close eye on demand. Awareness is crucial to prevent people, especially the youth, from falling into addiction. Drug abuse affects not just individuals but entire families,” he said.

To tackle the issue at the grassroots level, the DGP said Tripura Police, in coordination with various state government departments, has been organising awareness programmes in schools, colleges, institutions and community spaces across the state.

Dhankar reiterated that combating the drug menace requires a collective approach involving law enforcement agencies, government departments and society at large, adding that sustained cooperation is essential to protect the future of the younger generation and build a drug-free Tripura.