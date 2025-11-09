Tripura steps up HIV screening and anti-drug measures: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced that the state government is finalising a plan to intensify HIV screening, particularly among suspected cases, as part of efforts to curb infections linked to drug abuse.

Addressing a programme of the Association of Surgeons of India, Tripura chapter, Saha said officials and agencies have been working to tackle the rising threat of drug trafficking and its impact on public health. “Everybody knows the drug consignment is coming from Myanmar to Tripura via Assam and Mizoram. Tripura has become a corridor for drug smuggling,” he remarked.

The chief minister highlighted that seizures, arrests and convictions in drug-related cases have gone up due to stronger enforcement. He criticised opposition parties for questioning the government’s actions, stating, “The drugs are recovered because of proactive action taken by law enforcement agencies. We know action was mild during their rule.”

Saha revealed that the government is “working to prepare modalities to conduct screening of suspected HIV positive cases,” pointing out that many people hesitate to undergo testing. “The more screening is done, the more HIV positive cases will come up,” he said, stressing that early detection can prevent the disease from progressing to AIDS.

On rehabilitation efforts, the chief minister announced that a modern drug de-addiction centre is being established at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district with assistance from the North Eastern Council (NEC). Plans are also underway to set up de-addiction centres in every district to support recovery and reintegration of addicts.

Currently, 2,183 people living with HIV and AIDS in Tripura receive a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 each from the state government, Saha said, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to both prevention and care.