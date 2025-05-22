With the onset of the monsoon season in Tripura, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury today convened a high-level meeting to proactively address potential challenges in the supply and pricing of essential commodities during the rainy season.

Highlighting the state's unique geographical challenges, Minister Chowdhury noted that road communication often gets disrupted during the monsoon, which can affect the timely distribution of essential goods.

“We have taken all necessary measures to ensure that the prices of essential commodities, including petroleum products and LPG cylinders, remain stable and within normal limits throughout the season," he said.

He said that the meeting focused on preventing any artificial crisis of essential food supplies and curbing black marketing practices that could lead to price inflation during traffic disruptions caused by natural disasters.

The minister said that the meeting underscored a collective commitment from government officials and private sector stakeholders to maintain uninterrupted supply chains and fair pricing during the monsoon, ensuring that consumers in Tripura are not adversely affected.

“The state Food Department has made efforts to ensure that the prices of essential commodities in the market do not increase beyond normal limits in the event of traffic disruption due to natural disasters during the monsoon season and to prevent black marketing of essential commodities,” he said.

Among the key officials present were Special Secretary Debapriya Bardhan, Director Sumit Lodh, Sub-Divisional Magistrates from Sadar, Jirania, and Mohanpur, along with representatives from the Food Corporation of India, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and several market committees and various local market committees.

Minister Chowdhury concluded by urging vigilance and cooperation from all parties to uphold consumer interests and prevent any exploitation during the challenging monsoon months.