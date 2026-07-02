Tripura steps up preparations for Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026

The Tripura government has intensified preparations for the upcoming Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, with a high-level review meeting held to assess the readiness for the flagship investment event.

The meeting, chaired by Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma at the auditorium of the Hapania International Fair Ground in Agartala, was attended by senior government officials and other stakeholders associated with the conclave.

Officials reviewed the overall preparedness for the event, with discussions focusing on improving coordination among departments, streamlining logistical arrangements and ensuring the smooth conduct of the conclave.

The event is expected to bring together investors, entrepreneurs and industry representatives, while showcasing investment opportunities across key sectors in Tripura. The state government said the conclave would highlight the state's industrial potential and strengthen efforts to attract fresh investments.

The government also reiterated its commitment to creating a business-friendly ecosystem to support economic growth and generate employment.

With preparations gathering momentum, the administration aims to ensure the conclave serves as a major platform to promote Tripura as an emerging investment destination in the Northeast.