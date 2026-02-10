Tripura steps up stray animal control following Supreme Court directive

Acting on directions from the Supreme Court of India, the Tripura government has intensified measures to manage stray dogs and animals across the state, with authorities placing public safety and disease prevention at the centre of the effort.

Senior officials said mandatory sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs are being enforced under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. The state has begun setting up Animal Birth Control centres and shelters through municipal bodies, working in coordination with the Animal Resources Development Department.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Animal Resources Development Secretary Deepa D. Nair said infrastructure for long-term population control was being expanded. An Animal Birth Control centre has already been established at Hapania in Agartala by the Agartala Municipal Corporation, while an animal shelter is functioning at R.K. Nagar. Similar facilities are planned in other municipal areas with the support of animal welfare organisations.

To improve oversight, nodal officers have been posted at sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations. Officials said this would help in faster identification and response to stray animal movement in crowded public spaces.

The government has also rolled out round-the-clock surveillance and rapid response systems along national highways to prevent accidents involving stray animals. The initiative is being jointly implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the Public Works Department, the Transport Department, municipal authorities and district administrations. Animals found on highways are being safely relocated to shelters and cowsheds with assured access to food, water and veterinary care. Dedicated helplines have been launched for the public to report stray animal-related concerns.

Director of the Animal Resources Development Department Dr Neeraj Kumar Chanchal said all hospitals in the state have sufficient stocks of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin. He added that awareness programmes are being conducted in educational institutions to inform students about stray animal behaviour, diseases transmitted by them, preventive steps and basic first aid.

The state currently operates three cow shelters at Devipur, Mohanpur and Dharmanagar. Five more shelters are planned in different districts through non-governmental organisations. Officials said nearly 2,000 cows have been rescued so far through campaigns aimed at curbing smuggling.

Additional Director Bimal Krishna Das and other senior officials were present at the briefing.