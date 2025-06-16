The National Health Mission has launched the ‘Stop Diarrhea Campaign-2025’ across Tripura, aiming to bring down child mortality due to diarrhea to zero. The campaign, which kicked off on June 16, will run until July 31, covering all eight districts of the state.

“A high-level management and coordination meeting was held at the state secretariat to chart the roadmap for the campaign's successful implementation. The meeting was attended by key officials including Tapan Kumar Das, Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education; Tapan Majumdar, Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare; and representatives from the Departments of Food, Public Procurement and Consumer Affairs, Panchayat, Information and Cultural Affairs, and School Education”, said an official from Tripura government.

This year’s theme “Diarrhea can be prevented, cleanliness and ORS are your focus” underscores the importance of hygiene and timely medical intervention.

As part of the campaign, Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and zinc tablets will be distributed to children under the age of five. A total of 3,04,062 children across Tripura are targeted under this initiative, including 57,512 in West, in Sepahijala 45,627, in North Tripura 42,779, Gomati 38,096, in Dhalai 36,293, in South Tripura 32,667, in Khowai 26,241 and in Unakoti District 25,847 children.

The programme will prioritise aspirational districts, remote blocks, slum areas, flood-prone zones, and locations with prior records of diarrhea outbreaks.

Notably, 12,075 children were affected by diarrhea in Tripura last year, but all of them successfully recovered due to timely intervention and awareness efforts.

The state government has urged all departments and stakeholders to work in coordination to ensure the success of the campaign and safeguard the health of children across the state.