Tripura storm damages power network, loss pegged at Rs 5.59 crore; Minister orders fast restoration

Tripura has suffered extensive damage to its power infrastructure after two days of severe storms and heavy rainfall, with preliminary losses estimated at Rs 5.59 crore, officials said on April 29.

According to an initial assessment by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), the storm damaged electricity infrastructure across all eight districts of the state.

A total of 1,665 electric poles were snapped, 745.99 kilometres of conductors were damaged, and 103 distribution transformers were affected.

South Tripura emerged as the worst-hit district, where 494 poles, 96 kilometres of electrical wires and 12 transformers were damaged. Areas including Belonia, Santirbazar and Sabroom witnessed major disruption in power supply.

In Sepahijala district, 268 poles, 61.73 kilometres of wires and 15 transformers were damaged, while Khowai reported 205 damaged poles.

Gomati district recorded damage to 129 poles and the highest number of damaged transformers at 19. North Tripura reported 173 damaged poles, Unakoti 51 and Dhalai 85.

In West Tripura, including areas around Agartala, 260 poles were damaged and 183.9 kilometres of conductors were snapped, worsening outages in urban and semi-urban localities.

Despite the scale of destruction, restoration work is underway on a war footing. TSECL teams have been working continuously to replace poles, clear uprooted trees and restore damaged lines.

Officials said in several areas, linemen and technical staff have worked for 24 to 30 hours continuously to restore normal supply.

TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu said the effort was not only about repairing infrastructure but restoring normal life for citizens at the earliest.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath is closely monitoring the situation and reviewing district-wise damage reports. He has directed officials to expedite restoration and said restoring electricity supply remains the top priority.

The minister has also assured full administrative and government support to the electricity corporation for reconstruction and recovery operations.

The financial losses include Rs 3.72 crore from damaged conductors, Rs 83.25 lakh from broken poles and Rs 1.3 crore from damaged transformers.

Authorities said efforts will continue until the power supply system is fully stabilised and relief reaches residents affected by prolonged outages.