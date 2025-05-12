A severe spell of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds battered Tripura between May 11 and 12, damaging over 1,800 houses and displacing nearly a thousand people across the state.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, West Tripura emerged as the hardest-hit district. The Mohanpur sub-division alone reported extensive damage: 51 houses completely destroyed, 614 severely damaged, and 1,145 partially affected. In response, the district administration opened four relief camps to shelter the affected population.

The largest camp, set up at Akhilacherra English Medium HS School, is currently housing 455 people from 153 families. Additional camps at Sankhala SB School, Chandicherra SB School, and Gayamani English Medium JB School are sheltering 175, 150, and 211 people, respectively.

Other districts also faced the storm’s impact. In the Jirania sub-division, four houses were partially damaged, while Sepahijala reported damage to four houses—two severely and two partially. In the North District’s Dharmanagar sub-division, a major road was blocked after a large tree fell. The obstruction was cleared by Aapda Mitra and Civil Defence volunteers. Meanwhile, Gomati District reported the collapse of five electric poles due to the storm.

The India Meteorological Department’s Agartala centre has issued an Orange Warning for Tripura, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next four days. Authorities are urging residents to remain alert and follow safety advisories as the state braces for continued adverse weather.