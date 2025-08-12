Tripura: Storm water drain, road works in Agartala to finish before festive season

The Agartala Smart City Limited is now working on projects worth over Rs 844 crores and has set a target to complete storm water drain and road work likely before Durga Puja this year.



Speaking on the matter, Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Limited, Dr. Shailesh, said that the organisation had taken up a total of 65 projects, and all 65 have been completed.



He said that among the major works, Agartala had the problem of waterlogging and flooding.

“To avoid this, we undertook 24 projects worth Rs 64 crore 60 lakh, in which 6 new flood pumps were installed. Apart from that, all the storm water drains were remodelled and designed in such a way that they can be cleaned easily,” said the CEO.





He further informed that for cleaning purposes, super sucker machines and desilting machines were bought and handed over to the Agartala Municipal Corporation, which cleans them every year.



“In all the flood pump stations, to ensure the power does not go off during rains or storms, double feeder water supply was installed. Even if all electricity fails, there should still be water in the city—for that, 6 diesel-driven self-priming high-power pumps were installed. As a result, while in most cities across the country waterlogging occurs even after 50 mm to 100 mm of rain, Agartala is the only city where, during rains, we monitor in real time—through CCTV at the Integrated Command Control Center—where water is accumulating, where it is not, and whether pumping is happening. This monitoring happens 24x7, which is why Agartala is free from waterlogging now,” the official said.



Apart from this, Dr. Shailesh informed that the Tripura government has entrusted Agartala Smart City Limited with additional projects worth Rs 844 crore under various schemes.



“Under the ADB Project, 26 km of road will be constructed. Five sewage treatment plants are under construction in Agartala city to clean drainage water. Eighty percent of the Hoara River Development Project has been completed. Under the ADB Project, 26 km of road is under construction, and we are working to make it a smart road network, covering a total of 18 routes connecting all the key roads. In total, 23 km of road and 46 km of drains are under construction, of which 31 km of drains are completed. The storm water drain and road work are likely to be completed before Durga Puja,” he added.