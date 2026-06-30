Tripura strengthens cyber security framework as online fraud tops Rs 83 crore in eight years

Tripura Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha on June 30 underscored the need for continuous vigilance, robust security mechanisms and capacity building to safeguard critical digital assets as the state intensifies efforts to strengthen its cyber security framework amid rising cyber threats.

Addressing a workshop on 'Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data' at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, Sinha said the rapid expansion of e-governance initiatives and digital public infrastructure has resulted in the generation and processing of vast volumes of institutional and critical data.

"Therefore, institutional data and cyber security are key priorities. We have to ensure continuous vigilance, robust security mechanisms and capacity building to safeguard critical digital assets," he said.

The Chief Secretary described cyber security as a governance imperative that requires coordinated action across departments, regular risk assessments, modernisation of legacy systems and effective data protection measures.

Expressing confidence in the outcome of the workshop, Sinha said it would generate actionable recommendations to strengthen the state's cyber resilience and contribute to the development of a national framework for securing government data.

Highlighting the growing cybercrime challenge, Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar revealed that cybercriminals have defrauded people in Tripura of ₹83 crore over the past eight years.

He said authorities have managed to freeze ₹15.43 crore through timely reporting by victims, while ₹1.50 crore has been refunded so far.

Dhankar noted that government and institutional data have increasingly become targets for cybercriminals and said the police would continue to strengthen enforcement against cyber fraud based on recommendations emerging from the workshop.

IT Director Jeya Ragul Geshan presented an overview of the state's cyber security ecosystem, highlighting measures undertaken to improve cyber resilience across government ICT infrastructure.

He said the state has established the Tripura Security Operations Centre for round-the-clock monitoring and protection of critical government digital assets and has also implemented the Tripura Cyber Security Policy as part of its efforts to enhance digital security.