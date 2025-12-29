Tripura student Anjel Chakma death: Hospital report details spinal, brain injuries after Dehradun assault

A medical report from Graphic Era Hospital has detailed the extent of injuries suffered by 24-year-old Tripura student Anjel Chakma, who died on December 26 after a violent assault in Dehradun.

The clinical examination, accessed by India Today, records deep lacerations on Angel’s back and the occipital region of his head, multiple abrasions on his foot, and complete loss of power on the right side of his body, affecting both upper and lower limbs. Doctors also noted sensory deficits, spinal cord injuries and fissures in the brain, indicating severe neurological trauma.

The attack followed an altercation on December 9 near a roadside canteen in the Selakui police station area. According to police, Anjel and his brother, Michael Chakma, were allegedly subjected to racially abusive remarks by a group of intoxicated men. When the brothers protested, the situation escalated rapidly, culminating in a physical assault during which Angel was struck with a sharp-edged weapon and a metal kada.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said the accused appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and that the confrontation spiralled out of control within minutes. Angel collapsed at the spot after being hit on the head and back and was rushed to Graphic Era Hospital, where he remained under treatment for more than 17 days before succumbing to his injuries.

Following a complaint filed by the family, Dehradun Police registered an FIR and constituted a special investigation team. Five people have been arrested so far, including two minors who have been sent to a juvenile reform home. The arrested accused have been identified as Avnish Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khwas, Sumit and Ayush Baroni.

Police said one suspect is still absconding and is believed to have fled to Nepal. A reward of ₹25,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest, and a separate team has been dispatched to trace his whereabouts.

The Uttarakhand government has taken note of the incident. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami termed the assault “completely unacceptable” and said strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Investigators have now added murder charges to the case, and further probe is ongoing.