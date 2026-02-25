Tripura student assault in Gurugram: Manik Saha dials Haryana CM, assures full support to victim

Manik Saha on February 25 said he has spoken with Nayab Singh Saini following the alleged brutal assault of a biotechnology student from Tripura at a paying guest accommodation in Gurugram.

The Chief Minister stated that he discussed the matter directly with his Haryana counterpart, who assured him that he would personally look into the case and ensure that all necessary steps are taken to secure justice for the victim.

Dr. Saha also spoke to the victim’s mother, assuring her of comprehensive support from the Tripura government. He directed the Chief Resident Commissioner at Tripura Bhawan in Delhi to remain in close coordination with the family and extend all required assistance.

At his request, Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy visited the hospital to assess the victim’s condition and provide support. The Chief Minister further coordinated with the office of the Union Health Minister to facilitate the best possible medical treatment for the student.

The incident, involving the alleged assault of the student by her live-in partner in Gurugram, has sparked concern in Tripura, with the state government closely monitoring developments.