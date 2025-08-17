Tripura student body calls sit-in against illegal migration

The Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), a constituent of the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), has announced an All-Sit Protest on August 18 (Monday) at Circuit House, Agartala, to raise concerns over the issue of illegal migrants in the region.

In an order, TSF General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia said that the protest will begin at 10:00 am and aims to highlight the demand for protection of the indigenous people, their land, and their identity.

He appealed to all sections of society, including civil society groups, student and youth organisations, and like-minded bodies, to extend their support and join the democratic movement.

“Our collective voice is crucial to safeguard the future of the indigenous people of the Northeast. We urge everyone to come forward and strengthen this movement for justice,” Jamatia said.

The TSF has maintained that unchecked illegal migration has posed a serious threat to the demographic balance, identity, and rights of the indigenous population in Tripura and across the Northeast.