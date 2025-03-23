The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), an indigenous students' body of Tripura that has been protesting for the adoption of the Roman script for the Kokborok language by blockading national highways since March 21, decided to withdraw its protest on Sunday after a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha, who assured them of resolving the issue.

Earlier on Saturday, the Twipra Students Federation (TSF) had announced that it would continue its protest in Agartala on Monday while expressing readiness for discussions with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha to resolve the ongoing Kokborok script issue.

Following today's meeting with the Chief Minister, TSF General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia stated that the Twipra Students Federation (TSF) had called for a strike on March 21, demanding the adoption of the Roman script for the Kokborok language.

“Today, we came to the Chief Minister’s official residence for a meeting with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha. We had a detailed discussion with him, and he acknowledged that our demands are very genuine. He understands the difficulties faced by students and the people. He assured us that he would work towards resolving the issue and asked us to wait as he will be discussing the matter with higher authorities. We are very thankful to him for calling us for discussions. Since we have met the CM and received his assurance, we are withdrawing the protest for now,” he added.