Tripura student critical after alleged assault by live-in partner in Gurugram

A 19-year-old biotechnology student from Tripura is in critical condition after she was allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner in Gurugram, police said on February 20.



The accused, identified as 19-year-old Shivam from Delhi, was arrested following the registration of an FIR at Badshahpur police station. He was produced before a city court and remanded to one day of police custody for questioning.



Police said the victim, a resident of North Tripura, is a biotechnology student at GD Goenka University in Gurugram. She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi and remains in critical condition.



According to investigators, the couple met in September 2025 and had been living together in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 69 for the past few months. Discussions regarding their marriage were reportedly underway between their families.

The alleged assault occurred on Thursday night following an altercation between the two. Police said they reached the flat after receiving a call from the woman’s mother and rescued her.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Hitesh Yadav said preliminary investigation suggests the accused attacked the victim in a fit of rage, allegedly suspecting her of infidelity. Police have collected evidence from the spot and are examining CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.