Protests led by the Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) have paralysed traffic on the crucial Assam-Agartala National Highway, causing significant hardship for commuters, students, and patients requiring medical attention.

The student organisation has launched an indefinite strike, demanding that the Kokborok language exams be conducted using Roman script instead of Bengali script. Protesters have set up blockades on major roads throughout Agartala, severely disrupting daily life.

"Why aren't we allowed to write and study in Roman script? We're also from Tripura, we have our own language and Roman script, so why can't we use it? I want to ask the state government why they're playing with students' futures," said Karan Jamatia, President of Khumlung College Community TSF.

The protesters argue that many students in the region attend English-medium schools and are more familiar with Roman script, making it difficult for them to perform well in exams that use Bengali script.

"Our demand is for the use of Roman script. In Tripura, many students study in English medium schools and have been learning English since childhood. However, the Kokborok language exam is conducted in Bengali script, which is a problem for those who don't know Bengali," explained Soniya Debbarma, one of the protesters.

The blockade has had severe consequences for local residents and travellers. Emergency medical services have been particularly affected, with ambulances unable to reach hospitals. Parents have reported difficulties taking their children to school, while truck drivers have been stranded without access to food or accommodations.

"Since yesterday, we are stuck in this traffic jam. We have no food, and our situation has become very bad. There are no hotels nearby, and it has been two days. We have no way to cook food," said Sahajan Majumdar, a truck driver caught in the standstill.

Local resident Rakesh Laha expressed frustration with the protest tactics: "This protest is completely unacceptable. Patients are suffering as they cannot reach hospitals on time. They've blocked the Assam-Agartala road, which is a lifeline for our state, and ambulances are stuck. There are better ways to protest that don't cause trouble for others."