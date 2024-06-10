The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), a wing of the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the recent leak of the answer key for recruitment exams under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, on June 10, the TSF expressed deep concern over the incident, which led to the postponement of the exams for the posts of Sub Zonal Development Officer and Deputy Principal Officer, scheduled for June 9.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the case, but the student body has called for a thorough and impartial investigation by the CBI to identify and prosecute all perpetrators involved in the malpractice.

"This incident represents a severe breach of trust and undermines the credibility of the recruitment process," the memorandum stated. "It has shattered the confidence of the aspirants who have prepared diligently and honestly for these examinations."

The TSF has demanded immediate suspension and investigation of officials suspected of being involved in the paper leak to prevent any tampering with evidence or influencing the investigation. It has also sought strict and exemplary punishment for those found guilty, including legal action and dismissal from their positions.

"Only a CBI inquiry, owing to its independent and authoritative nature, can unearth the truth and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice without any external influences," the memorandum read. "This step is crucial to restoring the faith of the students and the public in the administrative and recruitment processes of Tripura."

The student body has urged the implementation of robust security measures in future examinations to prevent similar occurrences and ensure the sanctity of the recruitment process.