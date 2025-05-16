The Twipra Student Federation (TSF), an indigenous student body of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), has demanded the replacement of the Director of the Tribal Welfare Department with a qualified tribal officer, claiming that such a move will not only enhance the department's efficiency but also serve as a morale boost for aspiring tribal civil servants.

TSF has submitted a memorandum to Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, stating that as a department solely dedicated to the welfare, upliftment, and development of the indigenous tribal communities of Tripura, it is only fair and just that the leadership of this department be entrusted to a qualified tribal officer who inherently understands the cultural, social, and developmental challenges faced by the community.

“It is our firm conviction that there are several competent and experienced tribal officers within the state cadre who possess the necessary administrative capabilities and grassroots understanding to lead the department more effectively. Replacing the current Director with a deserving tribal officer would not only enhance the department's efficiency but also serve as a morale boost for aspiring tribal civil servants,” the memorandum reads.

They demanded the immediate replacement of the current Director of the Tribal Welfare Department and urged that a qualified tribal officer be appointed to the position.

“This step will reflect the government's commitment towards genuine tribal empowerment and representation in key administrative roles. We hope our concern will be given due consideration and necessary action will be taken at the earliest,” the memorandum added.