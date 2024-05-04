The Twipra Students Federation, a part of the North East Students Organization (NESO), demanded the conduct of a special Tripura State Cooperative Bank (TSCB) exam for the victims of the accident that occurred on 2nd May and the offering of a job to the members of the deceased family of the accident.

On May 2nd last year, a bus coming from Agartala towards Guwahati met with an accident and overturned near Dittokcherra in Diam Hasao.

One person identified as Dibraj Debbarma from Tripura’s Dhalai District, who was a candidate for the Tripura State Cooperative Bank exam, died, and 06 persons sustained serious injuries. They were referred to Silchar Medical College after being treated at Harangajao.

In a memorandum submitted before the Managing Director of Tripura State Co-operative Bank by TSF Vice President John Debbarma, TSF wrote to bring attention to the unfortunate bus accident that occurred on 2nd May 2024 at Dima Hasao, Assam, resulting in casualties and injuries among the aspirant students traveling for the TSCB competitive exams.

“Due to the accident, the aspirant candidates were hospitalized in the state of Assam, for which the victims of the accident will be unable to appear in the examination. Therefore, in this regard, we requested you to kindly conduct a special exam for the victims of the incident in the state of Tripura. This measure would ensure fairness and equal opportunities for all aspirant candidates, considering the unforeseen circumstances that prevented some from appearing for the exam,” the memorandum read.

TSF also urged the MD to consider providing compensation to the victims of the accident and to the injured individuals, and offer a job to the member of the deceased family. This gesture of support would assist them in recovering from the physical, emotional, and financial ramifications of the incident.

“Your prompt attention to this matter would not only alleviate the suffering of the victims and their families but also demonstrate the government's commitment to justice and welfare,” it added.