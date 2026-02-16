Tripura studies Himachal homestay model, earmarks Rs 70 crore to boost rural tourism

Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has launched its first structured effort to develop community-run homestays, sending a team of nine Block Development Officers to Himachal Pradesh to examine successful rural tourism models.

The officers visited Khushboo Homestay, managed by Self-Help Group member Dhani Devi, and interacted with members of Shiv Shakti SHG under Gram Panchayat Shaleen in Village Brod, Block Naggar, Kullu district. The exposure visit focused on infrastructure planning, hospitality standards, hygiene protocols, revenue generation and the operational role of SHGs in sustaining tourism ventures.

Officials said the visit was aimed at understanding how community-managed homestays can generate steady income while maintaining quality standards. The study comes as TRLM prepares to scale up similar interventions across key tourist locations in Tripura.

Destinations identified for potential rollout include Jampui Hills, Unakoti, Dumbur Lake, Chabimura, Kalajhari Hills, Matabari, Manu Bankul and Sepahijala. Authorities believe these sites offer scope for decentralised tourism infrastructure managed by local communities.

For the financial year 2026–27, more than Rs 70 crore has been proposed in the budget to the Ministry of Rural Development to strengthen livelihood infrastructure. The allocation is expected to support the development of community-managed tourist facilities, with homestays forming a central component.

Officials stated that the initiative is intended to expand income opportunities for rural households, particularly women organised under SHGs, while positioning Tripura as an eco-sensitive and culturally distinctive tourism destination.

The mission plans to finalise a roadmap based on the Himachal model in the coming months.