Tripura studies Odisha’s World Skill Centre model for proposed employability hub in Agartala

In a major push towards strengthening skill development and employment opportunities for youth, Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma led a high-level delegation to the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on June 20 to study its successful model and explore collaboration for the proposed World Skills Centre and Employability Hub at Hapania, Agartala.

The proposed centre is envisioned as a state-of-the-art facility that will provide advanced skill training, industry-oriented education, employability enhancement programmes, career counselling, placement support, and entrepreneurship development opportunities for the youth of Tripura.

According to officials, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and workforce capabilities by offering training in emerging technologies and high-growth sectors aligned with national and global employment trends.

Recognising the achievements of the Odisha-based World Skill Centre, the Tripura government has engaged WSC Odisha as a Knowledge Partner for the project. The institution will provide technical guidance on infrastructure planning, laboratory design, equipment specifications, curriculum development, certification frameworks, faculty training, industry linkages, and operational strategies.

During the visit, the delegation examined advanced training laboratories, smart classrooms, simulation facilities, assessment systems, industry partnership models, international collaborations, placement mechanisms, and student support services implemented at the Odisha centre.

The team also interacted with faculty members, technical experts, trainees, and industry representatives to gain insights into best practices in skill development and workforce preparation.

Officials said the proposed Hapania facility is expected to emerge as a premier Centre of Excellence in the Northeast, equipping young people with industry-relevant skills and enhancing their employability in a rapidly evolving job market.