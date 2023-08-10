A groundbreaking medical achievement has been recorded at the Cardiac, Thoracic, and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department of Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital. In a pioneering feat, a team of medical experts, led by Dr. Kanak Narayan Bhattacharya, successfully performed an innovative tissue valve sutureless aortic valve replacement surgery on Sabitri Sarkar, a 60-year-old patient from Sidhai Mohanpur in the West District.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Superintendent of GBP Hospital, accompanied by Dr. Kanak Narayan Bhattacharya, Dr. Manimoy Debbarma, and Dr. Surjit Pal, elaborated on the groundbreaking procedure and its triumphant execution.

Sabitri Sarkar had been grappling with severe cardiac issues, experiencing chest pain and breathlessness. A comprehensive evaluation during her stay at GBP Hospital revealed a malfunctioning aortic valve within her heart, necessitating urgent intervention. Traditionally, aortic valve replacement calls for lifelong anticoagulation medication, which comes with an increased risk of abdominal and stomach bleeding.

In a significant decision, the medical team opted for a special tissue valve replacement system known as the Percival tissue valve. This advanced technology eliminates the need for lifelong anticoagulation treatment, reducing the risk of bleeding complications. The Percival tissue valve, a testament to cutting-edge medical innovation, was successfully implanted on August 4 through a six-hour open-heart surgery.

Guided by Dr. Kanak Narayan Bhattacharya, the intricate procedure received support from an exceptional team, including Cardiac Anesthesiologist Dr. Manimoy Debbarma, Dr. Joydeep Debnath, and Dr. Surjit Pal. Their efforts were complemented by a team of skilled technologists comprising Sujan Sahu, Sudipta Mondal, Ratan Mondal, Jaydeep Chakraborty, Amrit Murasingh, Arpita Sarkar, Annabahadur Jamatia, and Satyajit Debnath.

The surgery was made possible free of cost through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, thanks to the compassionate endeavors of the Patient Welfare Association. This initiative not only relieved the patient of financial burden but also showcased the collective commitment of medical professionals to enhance patient outcomes and advance medical science.