Tripura Sundari Devi Temple which holds religious significance as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas worldwide has been upgraded in terms of construction, beautification and facilities for devotees.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the development project, Bhaskar Das Gupta, shared details about the ongoing work with ANI.

According to Bhaskar Das Gupta, the development initiative falls under the PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan schemes with a total funding of Rs 33 crore. Additionally, Rs 9 crore has been provided by the state government.

The project is nearing completion and comprises five major components, including the renovation and redevelopment of the temple premises, the construction of two toilet blocks, a changing room, and other essential infrastructure.

"This construction has been carried out for the promotion of spiritual tourism under the schemes PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan, with a total value of Rs 33 crore. Additionally, Rs 9 crore has been provided by the state government," Bhaskar Das Gupta told ANI.

"The project is nearing completion and includes five components. One component involves the redevelopment and renovation of the temple premises, while another includes the construction of two toilet blocks, changing rooms, and other related works," he added.

The temple complex now features a three-storied structure with a basement area housing stalls selling local delicacies like 'Pera.' Other additions include office rooms, guest rooms, a meditation hall, and dining spaces to enhance the overall experience of devotees.

The Tripura Sundari Devi Temple was originally built around 1500 AD by King Dhanya Manikya and has been a centre of religious faith for approximately 525 years.

The temple follows the same age-old traditions established by the Manikya dynasty, which belonged to the Chandra Vangsha lineage.

As a major pilgrimage site, the temple attracts between 30,000 to 40,000 visitors daily, and during Deepawali, the footfall rises dramatically to around 3 to 4 lakh devotees.

Mata Tripura Sundari is regarded as the Kul Devi (family deity) of Tripura and is revered not only in the northeastern region but across India. (With agency inputs)