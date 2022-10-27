The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) that was filed by the Tripura Government challenging the verdict of the Tripura High Court on the custodial death of a prisoner.

Speaking to reporters, senior Advocate Purrosuttam Roy Barman said that the order of the Supreme Court was passed on October 21.

The advocate said upholding the judgment of Tripura High Court Division Bench, the apex court has directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family.

Notably, one Jamal Hussain (32) was allegedly beaten to death by police in Sonamura police station under the Sepahijala district of Tripura on 14 September 2021.

“The family members of the deceased have alleged that Jamal succumbed to grave injuries which he received because of torture in police lock up. However, the police rejected the allegations and informed the High Court that Hussain died of a heart attack”, the advocate said.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mehanthi and Justice SG Chattopadhyay in its judgment delivered on 12 June 2022 said that the death of Jamal Hussain was a result of torture and the state government cannot avoid responsibility for his death.

“The High Court directed the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased. But the state government has filed a PIL with the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the High Court. Ultimately, the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Tripura High Court”, he added.